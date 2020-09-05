e-paper
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today

There is also likelihood of heavy rain with thunderstorm activity in some parts of peninsular India for the next 4 to 5 days, India Meteorological Department said in its Saturday morning bulletin.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vehicles submerged in water following heavy rainfall earlier in August, in Jaipur.
Vehicles submerged in water following heavy rainfall earlier in August, in Jaipur. (ANI)
         

Heavy rain is likely in some parts of Uttarakhand and parts of east Rajasthan on September 5 and 6. There is also likelihood of heavy rain with thunderstorm activity in some parts of peninsular India for the next 4 to 5 days, India Meteorological Department said in its Saturday morning bulletin.

Also read: IIT study reveals South India will witness extreme rainfall by end of century

The monsoon trough (line of low pressure) lies north of its normal position (Ganganagar to Bay of Bengal). A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Rajasthan and another over northwest Madhya Pradesh. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, heavy rain in some places accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand on September 5 and 6 and east Rajasthan on September 5.

Heavy rain in isolated places is also likely over Bihar and Odisha during September 6 to 9; Chhattisgarh on September 7 to 9 and Vidarbha on September 8 and 9.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka and north Kerala coasts. This circulation is likely to meander over the same region during the next 3-4 days. Under its influence, widespread rain with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm is likely over Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days.

IMD, in its two-week forecast issued on Friday, said below normal rains are likely in most parts of the country except over north-eastern states, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala between September 10 and 16. Development of features for monsoon withdrawal from western parts Rajasthan is likely during the same week

India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
