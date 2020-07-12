Heavy rain forecast for Arunachal Pradesh already devastated by downpour

india

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 09:05 IST

The Northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, the weather department has predicted.

The state is already battered by the heavy downpour due to the Southwest Monsoon which is running close to the foothills of the Himalayas.

Eight people, including an eight-month-old baby, were killed in landslides triggered by the heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

The incidents took place in Tigdo village of Papum Pare district and Modirijo area, near the state capital Itanagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives due to landslide. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” he tweeted.

Chief minister Pema Khandu has cautioned that as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there is a likelihood of heavy rain across the state in the next few days. He requested everyone to take precautionary measures and refrain from staying at vulnerable locations.

The death toll due to monsoon-related incidents in Arunachal Pradesh has climbed to 15.

Assam and the entire Northeast has been devastated by the heavy rainfall which has led to landslides and floods, damaging roads and houses and inundating low-lying areas.

Road communication has been badly affected and the water level in the streams and rivers in some states has risen.