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    Heavy rain hits Noida, several streets waterlogged; yellow alert in Delhi and Gurgaon

    Noida experienced intense spells of rain through the day, with several low-lying stretches reporting waterlogging.

    Updated on: Apr 07, 2026 2:33 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Noida witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of light rain and thunderstorms in the coming hours, though no significant rainfall had been recorded in the city yet.

    Several streets in Noida were waterlogged after heavy rain on Tuesday (HT Photo)
    Several streets in Noida were waterlogged after heavy rain on Tuesday (HT Photo)

    Heavy rain lashes Noida, streets waterlogged

    In contrast, Noida experienced intense spells of rain through the day, with several low-lying stretches reporting water accumulation. Commuters faced slow-moving traffic and delays as key roads struggled with drainage issues.

    IndiGo issues travel advisory

    Amid the shifting weather conditions across the NCR, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, cautioning passengers about possible disruptions due to adverse weather in the region.

    “Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” the airline said, urging passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

    Rain likely to reach Delhi

    Weather officials have indicated that thunderstorm activity could extend into Delhi later in the day or by Wednesday, as the system continues to move across the region.

    Residents have been advised to remain alert for sudden weather changes, while commuters, especially in Noida, are urged to plan for delays amid ongoing waterlogging.

    • HT News Desk
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      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

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