Heavy rain hits Noida, several streets waterlogged; yellow alert in Delhi and Gurgaon

Noida witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of light rain and thunderstorms in the coming hours, though no significant rainfall had been recorded in the city yet. Several streets in Noida were waterlogged after heavy rain on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Heavy rain lashes Noida, streets waterlogged In contrast, Noida experienced intense spells of rain through the day, with several low-lying stretches reporting water accumulation. Commuters faced slow-moving traffic and delays as key roads struggled with drainage issues.

IndiGo issues travel advisory Amid the shifting weather conditions across the NCR, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, cautioning passengers about possible disruptions due to adverse weather in the region.

“Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” the airline said, urging passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.