Heavy rainfall in these states over next 5 days as monsoon advances: IMD updates

A cyclonic circulation currently situated over northeast Assam, combined with strong southwesterly and southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to influence the weather in the northeastern states. Over the next five days, the IMD forecasts fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of the country on Wednesday amid a fierce heatwave gripping several parts of the country in the last few days. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim from June 6 to 10. Arunachal Pradesh will likely experience heavy rainfall from June 8 to 10, and Nagaland on June 10.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Read: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru weather update: Rainfall likely, says IMD

The IMD expects fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Karnataka over the next five days. Similar conditions are expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe from June 6 to 8.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from June 6 to 10, and in Marathwada from June 6 to 8. Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe will see heavy rain from June 6 to 9, Coastal Karnataka on June 8, 9, and 10, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on June 6 and 7, Coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 6, 9, and 10, Telangana on June 6 and 10, and Rayalaseema on June 6 and 7.

Read: Common for Pune to get intense rainfall before, after monsoon: IMD

Konkan & Goa may experience very heavy rainfall from June 8 to 10, with similar conditions expected in Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka on June 9 and 10.

A cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh, linked to a trough extending to West Bengal, will bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) to Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal over the next two to three days. Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are expected to experience these conditions for the next four to five days.

Isolated hailstorms and squally winds (50-60 kmph) are likely over West Madhya Pradesh from June 6 to 8. Strong winds (25-35 kmph) are forecasted for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands over the next five days. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected in Odisha from June 6 to 8 and in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on June 9 and 10.

A Western Disturbance characterised by a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies is impacting the northwest plains. The IMD predicts scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on June 6 and 7.

Isolated hailstorms are likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on June 6. Scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on June 6 and 7. Dust storms are anticipated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on June 6, and in Rajasthan on June 6 and 7. An isolated hailstorm is very likely over West Rajasthan on June 7.