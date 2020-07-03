e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Heavy rains cause waterlogging in several places at Mumbai

Heavy rains cause waterlogging in several places at Mumbai

The BMC issued a set of dos and don'ts for the public, urging them not to stand or park their vehicles under a tree that is prone to be uprooted due to heavy rains.

mumbai Updated: Jul 03, 2020 12:33 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The civic body has appealed to Mumbaikars not to venture into waterlogged areas, steer clear of gutters, sewerage lines, and debris lying strewn on the streets.
The civic body has appealed to Mumbaikars not to venture into waterlogged areas, steer clear of gutters, sewerage lines, and debris lying strewn on the streets.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Friday morning after the city received overnight rains.

On Friday morning, social media was abuzz with visuals of waterlogging at King’s Circle, Hindmata, Parel, and parts of Dadar.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities also stated that waterlogging was reported at Bhulabhai Desai Road in Breach Candy, Worli Naka, Hindmata, Dhobi Ghat in Cuffe Parade, near Byculla police station and Chira Bazaar in Marine Lines.

The BMC issued a set of dos and don’ts for the public, urging them not to stand or park their vehicles under a tree that is prone to be uprooted due to heavy rains.

The civic body has appealed to Mumbaikars not to venture into waterlogged areas, steer clear of gutters, sewerage lines, and debris lying strewn on the streets.

Mumbaikars have been advised to keep a close tab on the monsoon-related updates, ensure their mobile phones have adequate charge, store essential medicines at their homes, and eat home-cooked food.

The BMC issued a nowcast warning at around 10.30am on Friday, stating incessant rains would lash Mumbai until 1 pm.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities had issued an orange alert -- heavy to very heavy rainfall – for Friday and Saturday.

However, the intensity is likely to lessen on Sunday, the weather bureau added.

