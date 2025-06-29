Heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; IMD issues red and orange alerts

As the southwest monsoons have hit the Indian subcontinent, northern states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are lashed by heavy rains, with the India Meteorological Department(IMD) issuing red and orange alerts for both. IMD had forecasted prevailing wet conditions in both states for the next few days.(Keshav Singh/ Hindustan Times)

The Shimla meteorological centre on Sunday issued a red alert for heavy rains across Bilapsur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Kullu and Chamba districts.

The Dehradun Meteorological Centre had earlier predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Jun 29 and 30. It has issued a red alert for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, and Haridwar districts. An orange alert has been issued for the remaining districts of the state.

What restrictions are the states seeing?

In Himachal Pradesh, railway movements along the Shimla-Kalka line were also suspended after boulders and trees fell on the tracks following overnight rains.

Koti on the Shimla-Kalka National Highway (NH-5), connecting Shimla and Chandigarh, was hit by an earthquake, damaging stretches of the road. This triggered a traffic jam, which lasted for hours. Police teams later cleared the debris and facilitated traffic movement on the highway.

In Solan, the road to Himuda Complex, Mandhala, and Bagguwala has been closed, after it was washed away. Bald River in the Baddi area of the district is on surge, accompanied by a threat of damage in the surrounding areas, where water up to four feet has reportedly entered several houses.

In Uttarakhand, “Roads might be closed to prevent landslide-related disasters, which will affect movement, ” said Dr. Vikram Singh, IMD Dehradun director. People are advised to travel only if required and avoid unnecessary movements.

The Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district, is blocked by debris after being hit by a landslide, which was triggered by a cloudburst. The calamity claimed two labourers' lives who were working at a hotel construction site along the highway. Search operations are underway for the missing ones.

How is Himachal and Uttarakhand's weather for the next few days?

As fierce downpour continues in both states, warnings of landslides, water logging, damage to vulnerable structures, traffic congestion and disruption in essential services have been issued.

In Himachal Pradesh, high flash flood risk persists in parts of Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Una till Jun 30.

IMD has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of the state on Monday and predicted a wet spell in the state till July 5.

In Uttarakhand, the upcoming days will also be marked with a significant rise in water levels in the rivers, lakes, reservoirs and other water bodies, Singh said. He also urged people residing in vulnerable and low-lying areas, to be watchful, especially during the later hours of the day, and evacuate accordingly.

Rainfall in Uttarakhand might see a negligible decline on July 1, as heavy downpours are predicted to continue in the state. Here, the IMD has issued an orange alert too, for July 1 and 2.

What do IMD's red and orange alerts imply?

Red and orange alerts are IMD's first and second levels in its four-tier warning system.

A red alert represents the most severe weather warnings, indicating extremely heavy rainfall over 204.5 mm within 24 hours, posing a significant threat to life and property.

The orange alert follows with comparatively lesser rainfall, with preparations for possible transportation disruptions, power outages, and landslides.