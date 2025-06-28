At least 17 dead as heavy monsoon rain triggers flash floods in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed early and intense monsoon activity this year, leading to flash floods, widespread infrastructural damage, and tragic loss of lives across several districts, Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday. As monsoon-related incidents continue to unfold, the Himachal Pradesh government remains on alert. (PTI)

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Negi confirmed that 17 people have lost their lives so far due to rain-related incidents across the state, with flash floods reported particularly in parts of Kullu and Dharamshala.

"This time, the monsoon arrived very early. The flash floods, especially in Kullu and Dharamshala areas, have caused sudden devastation. Seventeen people have died across districts due to rain-related incidents," said the minister.

Negi said the heavy downpour has severely disrupted road connectivity, electricity lines, and water supply schemes in several parts of the state. "In the last evening and this morning, around 37 roads were reported blocked, and nearly 47 distribution transformers (DTRs) were damaged, affecting the electricity supply. However, no National Highway is currently closed, and restoration work is actively underway," he said.

He added that in some areas, small bridges have been washed away, further hampering local connectivity. "Initial estimates suggest that the damages caused by heavy rains in just one week have crossed ₹300 crore," Negi informed.

All departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), are working around the clock to restore disrupted infrastructure. "Efforts to restore road access and power lines are ongoing, with priority being given to critical areas," he said.

Negi also mentioned that mock drills and district-level preparedness exercises have been conducted in recent days to enhance disaster response capabilities. "All district officials have been instructed to remain on high alert and ensure immediate relief to affected people during any eventuality," he added.

"One person managed to save himself, while others were swept away. Search operations are currently underway to locate the missing persons. Teams have been deployed for rescue and recovery. "The minister stated on the Dharamshala flash flood incident.

The minister also urged tourists to remain cautious during the monsoon season. "People visiting the hills must take all necessary precautions while travelling, especially during this period of heavy rainfall. They should stay updated with local advisories and avoid venturing into vulnerable areas," Negi advised.

As monsoon-related incidents continue to unfold, the Himachal Pradesh government remains on alert, closely monitoring the evolving situation and pushing for fast-track restoration efforts.