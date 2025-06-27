Himachal: Three more bodies found, search underway in Kangra, Kullu

Five bodies have been recovered so far amid an ongoing search operation since several labourers were swept away by a flash flood in Manuni Khad, in the Khanyara area near Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Officials said two bodies were recovered late Wednesday evening while three more were found on Thursday. Three persons are still missing while one, Loveli from Chamba, who fled to a nearby forest when the sudden flash flood occurred, has been rescued. A fire engine stuck in slush in Jiwanala area of Sainj in Kullu. (Aqil Khan/HT)

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Sanjay of Fatehpur in Nurpur, Chain Singh (20), a resident of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir; Aditya Thakur (20) from Chamba district; Pradeep Verma (50) and Chandan Kumar (35), both from Uttar Pradesh.

They were working at a small hydel project in Khanyara. Officials said that due to heavy rainfall, the water in Manuni Khad increased suddenly and changed its course, hitting the labourers’ shelter.

Loveli, while speaking to the media after being rescued, said they heard a loud noise before the flash flood struck. “We had come to the shelter to have lunch. Suddenly, we heard a loud noise. Some of us ran towards the forest. Others were left behind,” said Loveli who worked as a helper at the hydel project.

Several people were swept away as heavy rains triggered flash-floods in Himachal’s Kullu and Dharamshala on Wednesday.

In Kullu, a search operation was launched by the NDRF to find the three missing persons, who were swept away by flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Sainj valley. The missing persons include a 14-year-old girl, a 56-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Torul S Raveesh visited the areas affected by the flash flood in Jiva Nala of Sainj area. She met the affected families and expressed condolences to the families of three persons who are missing.

She said that the search operation is going on to find the three missing people. “In this hour of crisis, the government and the district administration stand with the affected people and all possible help will be provided,” Raveesh said.

The administration has directed the officers to complete the relief and rehabilitation work quickly and effectively. Raveesh also directed the concerned departments to remain alert to assess the damages in the affected areas, ensure supply of essential commodities and provide immediate relief to needy families.

In Lahaul-Spiti, a group of 31 trekkers was rescued by police after they failed to reach their destination. According to police, information was received on Wednesday that the group—trekking from Hamta to Chatru—had not arrived at their scheduled destination on time.

“A rescue team was immediately dispatched from Koksar,” a police official said. “Thanks to the swift response and dedication of the district police, all 31 trekkers were safely located, and their families were informed of their well-being.”

Orange alert for June 29

The rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh in the coming day with spells of heavy rainfall also likely at some locations, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has said. It has issued a yellow alert in various districts of the state for June 27 and 28, while an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places has been sounded in four districts on June 29.

MeT officials said light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places on June 27, 29, 30 and July 1 and at many places on June 28 and July 2, in the state with one or two spells of heavy rain at isolated places and one or two spells of heavy to very heavy rain June 29.

On June 27, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts followed by Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on June 28. An orange alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra on June 29, while several other districts will be under yellow alert.

Heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places and light to moderate rain was observed at most places over the state during the past 24 hours. The highest 8 cm was recorded in Palampur, followed by Banjar (7 cm), Kheri (6 cm), Saloni (3 cm), Baijnath (3 cm), Rampur Bushar (3 cm), Nadaun (2 cm), Pandoh (1 cm), Rohru (1cm) and Kangra (1 cm).

Be prepared: Sukhu to DCs

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the deputy commissioners to stay alert and ensure 24x7 availability for the public to deal with the unfolding situation efficiently, keeping in view the adverse weather conditions. Reviewing the situation of the state with district administrations virtually from Shimla on Thursday, he asked the DCs to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations for affected individuals on war-footing.

He also instructed them to identify the individuals or families, particularly migrant labourers, living close to the river banks, khads and nullahas and relocate them.

He also asked them to report all kinds of losses to the government at the earliest. He said that power projects are suffering repeated losses during every monsoon season and called for formulating a comprehensive strategy to safeguard their vital infrastructure.