Heavy snowfall in J-K leads to cold wave, no significant change in weather predicted: IMD
After heavy snowfall, Kashmir is witnessing a cold wave, especially on the higher mountainous reaches.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no significant change in the weather in Jammu and Kashmir. “There will be no significant change in weather except fog in Kashmir Valley and the plains of Jammu,” said an IMD official.
Officials at the Srinagar airport said that there is adequate visibility at the airport.
“Visibility as well as weather up to the mark .No delay may expected due weather. Pack your bag and approach to Airport before time to avoid last time Chaos . Happy Journey .@Aaisnrairport @aaiRedNR@AAI_Official,” tweeted the official handle.
“All agencies are putting their hard efforts day and night to make operation smooth amid harsh weather condition of Kashmir valley . Keeping in view it is requested to all passengers reach Airport on time to avoid No Show @Aaisnrairport @AAI_Official@aaiRedNR.”
Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been closed to traffic after a portion of the highway caved in near Ramban. The officials are trying to restore the damaged patch of the national highway.
“No vehicular movement shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa due to the sudden damage of a bridge at Kela Morh, Ramban. There is no optional carriageway available,” a traffic police spokesman said.
Hundreds of vehicles are currently stranded on the national highway.
The night temperature in Srinagar was recorded at -0.2 degrees Celsius and in Jammu at 9 degrees Celsius.
