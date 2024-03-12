Hegde’s statement exposes hidden motives of BJP: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, while reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MP Anantkumar Hegde’s statement said, his words are not just his personal views but the hidden agenda of BJP. NSUI members stage a protest against BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's call for changes in the Constitution, in New Delhi on Monday. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

On Sunday, Hegde, an MP from Uttara Kannada district,emphasised the need to revise the Indian Constitution.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The Constitution requires amendments because the Congress has altered it fundamentally, introducing unnecessary provisions that undermine the Hindu community. Achieving this change necessitates a two-thirds majority,” Hegde said at an event in Siddapur.

Siddaramaiah said on Monday that such alterations would jeopardise the principles of equality and religious freedom enshrined in the Constitution.

BJP on Sunday distanced itself from Hegde’s statement saying that his views on the Constitution are his personal and that the party have sought a response from the Karnataka MP.

“MP Shri Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party’s stance. @BJP4India reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation’s Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Shri Hegde regarding his comment,” said a statement released by the Karnataka BJP.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday said, “It is imperative that it is made clear that the statement reflects his personal views and is not a statement that reflects the views of the BJP with clarity. The party has taken cognizance of this statement made by Hegde and has also asked for clarification from him. It must be reiterated that every step that is taken by the BJP, every decision that is taken by the BJP is always in the interest of our country and in consonance with the spirit of the constitution.”

Siddaramaiah, however, said that Hegde’s statement has exposed the ulterior motives of BJP.

“Our Constitution protects people of every religion equally and provides every citizen the freedom to follow his or her faith. So, what version of Hinduism is Anantkumar Hegde aiming to protect by altering the Constitution itself? Hegde’s statement has exposed the ulterior motives of the BJP to replace Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s version of the Constitution with their own, influenced by the Manusmriti,” he remarked.

Siddaramaiah questioned the motive behind Hegde’s desire to modify the Constitution, suggesting that it aligns with the Manusmriti, a text associated with caste discrimination. He warned that implementing the BJP’s envisioned changes would perpetuate the injustices of the caste system and eliminate protections for marginalised communities like OBCs and Dalits.

On Sunday, Hegde sought the public support for BJP to secure over 400 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha elections, citing the need of such a majority to enact constitutional amendments.

“You all must help BJP to win over 400 seats. Why does the BJP need 400+ seats? Congress leaders in the past made changes to the Constitution in a way that didn’t prioritise Hinduism. We need to change it and save our religion. We already have two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, but not in Rajya Sabha to amend the Constitution. The 400+ numbers will help us achieve that,” the MP said.

Hegde stressed the importance of attaining a two-thirds majority in state assemblies, contending that it would facilitate constitutional amendments across various states.

“If we win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, we can win the assembly seats. Because of this more than 20 states will come to us, and we will have two-thirds majority among the state governments. With a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and among state governments, then the amendments can be made,” the MP had said.

A Karnataka BJP office-bearer on the condition of anonymity, had said, his statement comes amid the speculations of the party denying him a ticket in the upcoming elections. “He has been absent from his duties for a long time due to some health issue. So, there were talks of replacing him. These statements should be looked at from that perspective.”

Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of the Congress, on Monday staged a protest against Hegde in front of Shastri Bhavan in New Delhi and demanded that a case be registered against him.