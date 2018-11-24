Heightened security ahead of VHP’s Dharma Sabha in Ayodhya

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya have put a three-layer security in place as thousands of slogan-shouting supporters of the Ram temple reached the town to attend the VHP’s Dharma Sabha on Sunday to urge the government to build a Ram Temple.

The VHP has already revised its estimate of the crowd likely to attend the Dharam Sabha from one lakh to two lakh.

The city was drenched in saffron, the colour associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Shiv Sena, on Saturday. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is also on a two-day visit to the town.

He urged the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and the state to give a date by which the construction for the Ram Temple will begin in Ayodhya town as he reiterated his party’s demand for the shrine at the disputed site.

Groups of Shiv Sainiks were on the streets of Ayodhya on Saturday shouting slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Pahle Mandir, Phir Sarkar’ and ‘Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji’.

VHP supporters were also out on motorcycles, SUV’s and buses even as senior officials of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were busy making last-minute preparations for the success of the congregation, for which a massive build-up has been done over the weeks.

Local residents, however, remained divided on the need for holding programmes like the Dharma Sabha or religious congregation.

The VHP’s Awadh unit leader Hari Agarwal, however, said volunteers have been directed to organise rallies peacefully and not raise slogans while passing through minority-dominated areas.

Hindu groups, including the BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, have called for a law or an ordinance to facilitate the building of a temple at the disputed site. The RSS has also threatened a 1992-like campaign for its construction.

Hindus believe the 16th-century mosque, Babri Masjid, was built over a temple dedicated to Hindu god Ram, whose birthplace is also considered to be at the site. The mosque was demolished by a mob of thousands in 1992, triggering a cycle of violence and riots across India.

Talk of the government considering an ordinance or a bill to construct a temple in Ayodhya in the remainder of Parliament’s term has gained momentum after the RSS’ demand.

The dispute – among India’s most sensitive and divisive political issue - has slowly returned to the political centre stage over the past few months. The Supreme Court has turned down the Uttar Pradesh government’s request to expedite hearing the land title dispute case and pushed the hearing to January next year.

Drones, digital volunteers

Police deployed drones to monitor the movement of the supporters amid apprehending trouble and even made videos of the crowd. Paramilitary forces and the state police were on their toes constantly guarding the streets, especially the Muslim-dominated areas of the town.

The district administration sealed the borders of Ayodhya immediately after the arrival of Sena chief Thackeray on Saturday afternoon as senior officials from Lucknow camped in the temple town.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Anand Kumar said, while speaking to the Hindustan Times, superintendents of all the districts have been directed to deploy extra police force in communally-sensitive areas as well as those dominated by the minority community.

Police officers have also been directed to monitor the VHP rallies in urban and rural areas. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the law, Kumar said.

The senior police officer said the state police have raised a team of digital volunteers to counter rumours. Police officers have been directed to hold regular press briefings and the district administration has been directed to make announcements on public address system to counter rumours, he said.

The administration has divided the area into three zones, blue, yellow and red, to restrict the entry of the people as they fear that Sena and VHP volunteers might try to enter the acquired area.

Ayodhya’s additional district magistrate PD Gupta said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) has been imposed restricting the assembly of more than four people. People will be permitted to have darshan in batches and security personnel have been directed to frisk visitors, he said.

‘Shifted families’

Although the state government has deployed large contingents of the police force to maintain law and order in Ayodhya, uneasiness is palpable in the Muslim-dominated areas of Ayodhya and adjoining districts.

“Muslims are afraid. We saw such a huge crowd in 1992 when the Babri Masjid was demolished and a large number of people were killed in violence in different parts of the country,” said Mohammad Yusuf, a local resident.

“Some people in our community have shifted their families while others are keeping fingers crossed,” he said.

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ram Jannabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case in the Supreme Court, said the fear of a repeat of the 1992-type communal violence looms large among the Muslims with the large mobilisation of VHP volunteers.

Ansari said personnel of the Central Paramilitary Force (CPMF) should be deployed in the Muslim-dominated areas to instil confidence among the Muslim community.

Mahanth Dharamdas, a party from the Hindu side in title dispute case, agreed the town is in a grip of rumours as hordes of Sena and VHP workers arrived there.

“An uneasy calm is prevailing in the town,” he said.

Gauri Prasad from the Wazeerganj locality in Ayodhya said even though a large contingent of the police force has been deployed, residents are anxious as violence had erupted during the earlier gatherings. Residents have stocked edible items and other necessary articles, he said.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ramlala Virajaman at the acquired premises in Ayodhya, said the VHP’s Dharam Sabha was “purposeless”. He said there’s no point in having the event in Ayodhya.

“Instead they should go to Delhi and gherao the Prime Minister,” he added.

Ayodhya residents, on the hand, said the issue was being raised in view of the Lok Sabha election next year.

“They (politicians and religious organisations) are also aware that nothing can be done now. The Supreme Court will take up the issue only in January 2019,” Dhiman, a rickshaw-puller, said.

“If they want to hold any such convention they should do so in New Delhi to put pressure on the Narendra Modi government to bring an ordinance,” he said.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 21:57 IST