'Held our heads high with pride': PM Modi extends wishes on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the Indian army and their family members on the occasion of 73rd Army Day on Friday, saying that the courageous Army always held the head of nation high with pride.
"Congratulations to the mighty soldiers of the country who stand in defence of Mother Bharati and their family members on Army Day. Our army is strong, courageous and determined, and has always made the country proud. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen," he tweeted.
President Ram Nath Kovind also marked the occasion with his tweet remembering the soldiers who laid their lives in service to the nation.
"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!" the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also extended his wishes and said the soldiers' valour and sacrifices are an inspiration to many. "On the historic Army Day, we pay homage and express our gratitude to those brave soldiers, whose valour and Supreme sacrifice in line of duty inspires us to rededicate ourselves with renewed vigour," Rawat said in a message.
"Your dauntless courage, indomitable spirit and unparalleled devotion to duty in the true traditions and ethos of the Indian army will continue to inspire future generations. Jai Hind!" he added.
Army Day is observed on January 15 every year since 1950 to mark the taking over of the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, from the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, General Sir Francis Butcher.
(With ANI inputs)
