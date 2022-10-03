Home / India News / Helium tank explodes in Trichy, 1 dead, 22 injured

Published on Oct 03, 2022 04:19 PM IST

As per initial probe, the cylinder belonged to a man selling balloons in the area. The deceased was reportedly smoking next to the cylinder.

A screengrab from CCTV footage of the explosion (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

A helium cylinder exploded in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli on Sunday killing one and injuring around two dozen people. The incident took place in a busy market in the Sigarathopu area of the district and was captured on CCTV.

News agency ANI shared footage of the blast. As seen in the footage, the blast ripped through several vehicles, including a tempo.

Meanwhile, local police told Hindustan Times that as per their preliminary investigation, the helium cylinder belonged to a person selling balloons in the area. The victim, a male, was reportedly smoking right next to the cylinder, which led to the explosion.

