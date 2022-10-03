Helium tank explodes in Trichy, 1 dead, 22 injured

A helium cylinder exploded in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli on Sunday killing one and injuring around two dozen people. The incident took place in a busy market in the Sigarathopu area of the district and was captured on CCTV.

News agency ANI shared footage of the blast. As seen in the footage, the blast ripped through several vehicles, including a tempo.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A helium tank exploded in a market in Trichy's Kotai Vasal area yesterday; One dead & several injured. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/wUHvlaM5GQ — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

Meanwhile, local police told Hindustan Times that as per their preliminary investigation, the helium cylinder belonged to a person selling balloons in the area. The victim, a male, was reportedly smoking right next to the cylinder, which led to the explosion.

