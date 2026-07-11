Helle Lyng, who questioned PM Modi's media policy in Norway, hails redux in Australia, NZ: ‘Impact spreading’

When Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng called out to Indian PM Narendra Modi in Oslo in May — “Why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” — she apparently started an echo that has now travelled to at least two more countries along with Modi.

Helle Lyng, a Norwegian journalist who sought to ask PM Modi a question but he walked away in Oslo in May. (Photo: FB/@helle.l.svendsen)

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After an Indian diplomat was asked the same question about the PM in Auckland, New Zealand, Lyng made a series of X posts and said she is encouraged to see impact spreading. The New Zealand episode came a day after a television reporter in Australia remarked that Modi “famously avoids unscripted news conferences”.

“It is nice to see that other countries are continuing the discussion about declining press freedom in India,” Lyng wrote on X after videos from New Zealand began circulating online.

She said she had hoped the conversation would continue beyond Norway. “That was a part of my goal when I decided to do over 30 interviews with press from all around the world after the 'Norway incident',” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “Reporters working from countries such as NZ and Norway have an extra responsibility when state leaders visit. Even small countries can contribute and make a difference. I am glad some Indians found it valuable. That's what made it important,” she wrote, responding to an X post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Reporters working from countries such as NZ and Norway have an extra responsibility when state leaders visit. Even small countries can contribute and make a difference. I am glad some Indians found it valuable. That's what made it important,” she wrote, responding to an X post. {{/usCountry}}

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She also referred to the alleged scrutiny of her character in interviews she gave about the incident.

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She also made a pointed remark about the Indian diplomat's response that PM Modi preferred to engage directly with voters.

She called it “an interesting response”.

“Does this mean the PM usually meet people in town hall settings to answer questions about their daily life problems then? I have not seen him engage directly with the Cockroach [Janta] Party, which is a grassroot movement. Correct me if I am wrong,” she posted.

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This was triggered on Friday when a New Zealand journalist asked Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon why Modi had not addressed a press conference during his visit.

Tandon defended the Prime Minister's engagement with the public, pointing to his speeches and interactions during the visit while highlighting India's democratic institutions.

A day earlier, another moment from Modi's Australia visit had gone viral after a 7News reporter told viewers: “This is about as close as you would get to Narendra Modi on his trip to Melbourne. He famously avoids unscripted news conferences, preferring instead more stage-managed appearances.”

The clip was widely shared by Opposition leaders and commentators in India, reviving a long-running debate over Modi's decision not to hold solo press conferences since becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

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Involving Lyng, the Oslo exchange had also become a political flashpoint.

After Modi walked past Lyng's question without responding, she later questioned MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George during a separate media briefing about press freedom and human rights in India.

George rejected the criticism, describing India as the "mother of democracy” and pointing to the country's Constitution, judiciary, media and civil society.

Back in India, the exchange divided political opinion. The BJP and government supporters praised George's response, while Opposition leaders argued that the episode underscored the Prime Minister's reluctance to face unscripted questions from journalists.

Lyng, meanwhile, also found herself at the centre of intense scrutiny on Indian social media.

Reflecting on that experience this week, she suggested the backlash had been worthwhile if it kept the conversation alive. Responding to an X user who thanked her for "starting" the discussion, Lyng wrote: “Thank you. This genuinely makes me feel like I had a small impact. Which is what journalism is and should be.”

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She added: “The scrutiny of me and my 'character' was worth it if the conversation about press freedom continues.”

A familiar debate

The issue of Modi's media interactions has resurfaced periodically throughout his tenure. While the Prime Minister regularly addresses election rallies, public meetings and official events and gives interviews to selected media organisations, he has not held a solo press conference since taking office 12 years ago.

One of the rare occasions when he answered questions from journalists came during a joint appearance with then US President Joe Biden at the White House in June 2023, where he responded to a question on minority rights by saying, “Democracy is in our DNA”, and that there was “absolutely no space for discrimination” in India.

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