Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hemant Soren to meet governor at 4pm, stake claim to form government: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 24, 2024 02:09 PM IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will resign and seek a second term after a decisive victory, with his JMM alliance winning 56 seats.

Hemant Soren will visit Raj Bhavan in Ranchi at 4 pm to stake his claim to form the government in Jharkhand, reported news agency ANI.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren (2L) with his wife Kalpana Murmu Soren (L) flashes the victory sign during celebrations after their JMM-led alliance secured majority votes in the Jharkhand assembly elections (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren (2L) with his wife Kalpana Murmu Soren (L) flashes the victory sign during celebrations after their JMM-led alliance secured majority votes in the Jharkhand assembly elections (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

In a landslide victory, the Hemant Soren-led JMM alliance secured 56 out of 81 seats in the state assembly, well above the majority mark of 41. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA managed only 24 seats despite a high-decibel campaign targeting Soren’s leadership and raising issues like "infiltration" and “corruption.”

ALSO READ- Congress seeks discussion on Adani, Manipur in Parliament's winter session

Alliance partners hold meeting

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLAs gathered at the Chief Minister's camp office in Ranchi for a legislative party meeting.

Earlier, Congress held a meeting with its winning MLAs at the PCC office in Ranchi.

The parties also called an alliance meeting and have decided to meet Governor Santosh Gangwar at 4 pm on Sunday to stake a claim to form the government under Hemant Soren’s leadership, it reported.

AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir confirmed on Saturday that Hemant Soren will continue as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

ALSO READ- Sanjay Raut slams ex-CJI DY Chandrachud: ‘Name will be written in black letters’

What is the finally results tally in Jharkhand?

The BJP, which contested 68 seats, secured 21 and emerged as the second-largest party with a vote share of 33.18 per cent. In comparison, JMM, which contested 43 seats, won 34 with a 23.44 per cent vote share.

The Congress won 16 seats, the RJD 4, and the CPI (ML) 2, all part of the INDIA bloc, which delivered a strong collective showing.

ALSO READ- Gautam Adani, nephew Sagar Adani summoned by US SEC in Adani group bribery case: ‘If you fail to respond…’

This victory is historic, as it is the first time that an incumbent government which completed a full term has been re-elected in Jharkhand.

After the results were announced on Saturday, Soren thanked voters and promised to work towards a "Golden Jharkhand." 

He said: “Let us walk together and resolve to build a Golden Jharkhand.”

Soren also expressed satisfaction with the INDIA bloc's performance and thanked people from all communities, farmers, women and youth for their overwhelming support.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On