Congress seeks discussion on Adani, Manipur in Parliament's winter session

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the BJP-led central government discuss allegations against the Adani Group and the Manipur violence in the winter session of Parliament. The party made the demand at an all-party meeting convened by the parliamentary affairs minister, Kiren Rijiju, and presided over by defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the session. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari (HT Photo)

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that his party demanded discussions on issues such as the Adani Group bribery allegations, the Manipur crisis, pollution, and train accidents in the parliamentary session, which is starting on November 25.

Leaders from various political parties, including Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, and JD(U)'s Upendra Kushwaha, attended the meeting. Representatives from YSRCP, BJD, SP, TDP, and MDMK were also present.

The winter session comes in the backdrop of the BJP-led alliance's victory in Maharashtra and the opposition's win in Jharkhand.

Congress is expected to focus on issues like the Northeast situation, the border standoff at the Line of Actual Control and allegations against businessman Gautam Adani.

Centre may bring 'One Nation One Election' bill

The government has listed 16 bills for consideration, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Additionally, the controversial 'One Nation, One Election' proposal may be introduced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently advocated for 'One Nation, One Poll,' saying it would optimise resources and strengthen democracy. Congress, however, opposes the move.

The session will run until December 20, with no sittings on November 26 to observe Constitution Day.