‘Herald a new era’: Naidu intensifies attack against Andhra CM

Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called upon the people to herald a new era in the state by voting out the draconian regime of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu addresses public meeting at Kanigiri in Prakasam district on Friday. (HT Photo)

Naidu kickstarted the party’s election campaign with a massive rally under the banner of “Raa-Kadaliraa” (Come, Move on) at Kanigiri in Prakasam district. The former chief minister will address a series of 22 rallies in as many parliamentary constituencies till January 29.

The rallies are being held in coordination with Jana Sena Party headed by popular film star Pawan Kalyan, who will also be joining Naidu in some places.

Addressing the Kanigiri rally, the TDP chief slammed Jagan and accused him of showing hell to the people of the state in the last five years. “Let us all take a pledge at the beginning of the New Year that we shall drive away this mad rule and herald a new era in the state,” he said.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh had all the potential to become No. 1 state in the country, as it had all the resources and tremendous skilled human resources. “But there is no democracy in the state. The youth are scared of the government. It is time we shall put an end to this rule in the coming elections and restore the pride of the Telugu land,” he said.

Stating that the living standards of the people had gone down drastically in the last five years of the YSRCP regime, the TDP chief said the chief minister was hoodwinking the people in the name of crediting money into the accounts of the poor people with a click of the mouse.

“He is giving ₹10 with one hand and looting ₹100 with another hand. He has no vision to develop the state, create wealth and provide employment,” Naidu said and appealed to the people to vote for the TDP to develop the state on all fronts.

Senior YSRCP leader and former minister Kodali Venkateshwar Rao alias Nani said the people of the state would not get carried away with the hollow rhetoric of Naidu and his “adopted son” Pawan Kalyan.

“The TDP chief has no credibility as he had never implemented the promises he had made in the past. The people, especially the OBCs, are solidly behind Jagan and they would vote him to power for the second successive term,” Nani said.