Here’s how Statue Of Unity, world’s tallest, looks from space

A spectacular image of the 182-metre steel and bronze Statue of Unity of India’s “Iron Man” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from space has been shared by an American company. The photo was shared on Twitter by Planet Lab, which takes images of the Earth on a daily basis.

In the image, the statue is being viewed from the top with River Narmada flowing near it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the world’s tallest statue dedicated to India’s first home minister, Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 143rd birth anniversary (October 31) at Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

The statue was built at a cost of almost Rs 2,300 crore. It is larger than China’s Spring Temple Buddha, the largest statue in the world currently and twice as big as America’s Statue of Liberty.

The Statue of Unity is called ‘Sadhu Bet’ and is around 3.5 km away from the Narmada dam. It is linked to the island by a 250-metre long bridge. Among the main attractions are a viewers gallery inside the statue which is at a height of 135 metres and can house 200 persons at a time.High-speed lifts can take 5,000 people daily till the viewing gallery.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 14:13 IST