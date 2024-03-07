Here to win hearts: Modi on first Valley trip in 5 years

Srinagar A developed Jammu & Kashmir is a priority for a developed India as the region sits at the head of the country and a head held high is a symbol of progress and respect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he promised to “win hearts” on his first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Shankaracharya Hill in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

At a massive rally in Srinagar, Modi hailed the scrapping of the erstwhile state’s special status, blamed previous governments for choking development funds for poor, backward communities and women, and credited his administration for spurring jobs and infrastructure, and cracking down on corruption. In his 27-minute address, he also did not mention Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, a rarity for a Prime Minister visiting the restive region.

“Jammu-Kashmir is not just a place, Jammu-Kashmir is the head of India. And a head held high is a symbol of development and respect. Therefore, viksit (developed) Jammu & Kashmir is the priority of Viksit Bharat,” he said to loud cheers at the iconic Bakshi Stadium.

Modi dedicated to the nation agriculture projects worth ₹5,000 crore and tourism projects sector worth ₹1,400 crore. He also launched the “Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll” and “India Global Diaspora Campaign” in addition to distributing appointment orders to about 1,000 new government recruits and interacting with beneficiaries of various schemes, especially women.

“Modi will not leave any stone unturned to repay this debt of affection. I am doing all this hard work to win your hearts and I believe that I am on the right path,” he said. “My attempts to win your hearts will continue, and that is a Modi guarantee,” he added.

The Opposition termed the PM’s speech as disappointing and said that it failed to meet the expectations of the people.

Modi’s speech came just weeks ahead of general elections — the first large-scale polls to be held in the region that has only voted in local-body elections since 2019. It was his first address in the Valley roughly five years after his government controversially scrapped the region’s special status on August 5, 2019, put a host of regional leaders in temporary detention, suspended internet services for several years, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories — Jammu & Kashmir with a legislative assembly, and Ladakh without one. Since then, the Union government has repeatedly credited the decision to revoke Article 370 as responsible for a drastic reduction in terrorism and corruption, and increase in employment and development.

Modi, too, repeatedly praised the decision to nullify Article 370, a step the Opposition has termed undemocratic but one that has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

“Jammu & Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu & Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely. Jammu & Kashmir has broken the shackles after abrogation of Article 370,” he said at the “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir” rally.

The PM said there was a time when laws and welfare schemes implemented in the rest of the country were not enforced in Jammu & Kashmir. “Now see how time has changed. Today from Srinagar, schemes for not only J&K but the whole country have started. J&K is ahead in promoting tourism for the whole country.”

Modi said that Article 370 benefited only political parties with dynastic rule, a reference towards the Congress, National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, all of whom have opposed the abrogation of the special status.

“Today, Jammu & Kashmir is touching new peaks of development because Jammu and Kashmir is openly breathing now. This freedom from fetters has come after the abrogation of Article 370. For decades, the Congress and its allies deceived the people of J&K and the country in the name of Article 370 for political benefit,” he said.

The PM questioned if Article 370 benefited the people or only some political families. “They (political families) were benefiting from it. J&K’s people have now understood that they were being deceived. J&K was trapped in chains for the benefit of some families. Today, Article 370 is not there, hence the abilities of the youth of J&K are fully respected. Today there are equal opportunities and rights for all,” he said.

Modi said that refugees from Pakistan, people from the Valmiki communities and sanitation workers had no voting rights for 70 years, which had now changed. “Valmiki community got the benefits of scheduled caste category after demanding for years. Seats have been reserved for scheduled tribes. Pahari, Gada Brahmin and Koli communities have been included in STs,” he said, blaming “dynastic parties” for depriving people of these rights for decades.

“Every section is seeing a return of their rights. In J&K, dynasticism and corruption has been in a secret union.”

The PM said that the feeling of arriving in “heaven on earth” — a quote often attributed to Mughal emperor Jahangir — cannot be put into words. “This unparalleled form of nature, the air, the valley, the environment and the love and affection of Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” he said. The PM also acknowledged the presence of citizens outside the venue, and more than 100,000 people from 285 blocks connected to the event via video link. Underlining that the new Jammu & Kashmir is one that was awaited for decades, Modi said, “Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerji had sacrificed for this Jammu & Kashmir.”

He said that the new Jammu & Kashmir had the sparkle for the future in its eyes and the determination to clear all obstacles. “140 crore citizens feel at peace when they see the smiling faces of the people of Jammu & Kashmir… The success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the centre of attraction for the world.”

The PM blamed what he called the mismanagement of the Jammu & Kashmir Bank, which was embroiled in a ₹1,110 crore scandal in 2019, and called it a victim of dynasty politics and corruption. He mentioned ₹1,000 crore assistance to the bank and action against wrongful appointments. He highlighted transparent recruitments in the last five years. “As a result, the J&K Bank profit has reached ₹1,700 crores and business has reached ₹2.25 lakh crores from ₹1.25 crore rupees five years ago. Deposits also increased from ₹80,000 crores to ₹1.25 lakh crores…When there is an honest government, the intention is for the welfare of the people, then the people can be brought out of every difficulty,” he said.

Modi highlighted the successful hosting of the G20 events in the region and the boom in tourism. “There was a time when people questioned who would visit Jammu & Kashmir for tourism. Today, Jammu & Kashmir are breaking all tourism records. In 2023 alone, Jammu and Kashmir welcomed over 2 crore tourists, surpassing previous records. Over the past 10 years, the Amarnath Yatra has witnessed the highest number of pilgrims participating, and Vaishno Devi also recorded a significant increase in devotee footfall,” he said.

He mentioned two new AIIMS in the region, seven new medical colleges, two cancer hospitals and institutes such as IIT and IIM in the region. He urged the tourists visiting Kashmir to spend at least 5-10% of their tour packages on shopping that will generate livelihood and job opportunities for locals. “You cannot come, see and go back. You should spend 5-10% on shopping. I have also purchased from here,” he said.

Encouraging tourists to contribute to the local economy, he also called upon NRIs to participate in the “Chalo India” initiative. He said under the “Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice” campaign, 40 places were identified by the government to be developed as tourist destinations in the next two years. As a part of this, the government would develop the most preferred tourist destinations based on public opinion

Reacting to Modi’s comments, National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said, “It is the same worn-out rhetoric that Jammu and Kashmir has been hearing for the past five years, yet there’s still a lack of confidence in holding elections. People were eagerly awaiting announcements regarding statehood, a promise of a democratically elected government by September, job packages for the unemployed, relief from the power crisis, and major development projects. Unfortunately, none of these expectations were met. Instead, they were presented with recycled projects.”

PDP additional spokesperson said, “He should have spoken on land and job rights of people of J&K, statehood and assembly elections. Unfortunately, he didn’t touch that topic.”