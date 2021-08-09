Here's how a Gujarat petrol pump owner is honouring Neeraj Chopra's golden feat

As a swarm of accolades, felicitations and awards pour in from across the country for Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, a petrol pump owner in Gujarat’s Bharuch has come up with a unique idea to celebrate the historic win. Ayuub Pathan, the petrol pump owner, has decided to offer free petrol, up to ₹501, to people who share their names with the javelin thrower who brought the first gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 for India.

Needless to say, a decent queue was seen at the fuel station with prices of petrol skyrocketing by the day.

"It is our two-day scheme to honour him. We are entertaining all valid ID card-holding namesakes of Chopra," Pathan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Chopra was the cynosure of all eyes at a grand felicitation ceremony in Delhi that was organised by the government on Monday for the all seven podium finishers at the Olympic as they returned home from Tokyo.

Calling their journey an "incredible story of resilience and sporting excellence", Union sports minister Anurag Thakur presented the medal winners with mementos and shawls.

Ever since Chopra became the second Indian to secure an individual gold medal in the history of Olympic Games with a stellar performance, the athlete from Haryana has been flooded with prizes and awards by several state governments and private organisations. Besides Karyana and Punjab governments announcing cash rewards worth crores and other honours, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of ₹1 crore for Chopra.

Indian airliner IndiGo has announced a one-year unlimited free travel offer for Chopra, while Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, has promised a brand new XUV 700.



