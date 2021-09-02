Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh home minister 'explains' what Rahul Gandhi means when he talks about GDP
india news

Madhya Pradesh home minister 'explains' what Rahul Gandhi means when he talks about GDP

Narottam Mishra's response came a day after Gandhi attacked the Centre over rising fuel prices.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra (File Photo/PTI)

Madhya Pradesh home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narottam Mishra on Thursday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s attack on the BJP-ruled Centre over rising fuel prices. Addressing the media, Mishra “explained” what Rahul Gandhi means when he talks about gross domestic product (GDP).

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over increase in fuel, cooking gas prices; BJP rebuts

“Here’s what he means when he talks about GDP. G stands for the Gandhi family, D is for his political guru Digvijaya Singh, while P means P Chidambaram. How would he know what GDP really means?” news agency ANI quoted Mishra as saying about the former Congress president.

RELATED STORIES

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Gandhi had said that for the Union government, “rising GDP means rise in prices of gas, petrol and diesel.” The Congress leader, a frequent and vocal critic of the central government over the state of the economy, had further alleged that the Centre made 23 lakh crore by increasing the prices of gas, petrol and diesel in the seven years that it has been in power.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had responded to the Wayanad MP, saying that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) followed the core agenda of CNP or “corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis.” Patra had further said that Gandhi spoke about issues he doesn’t have “clear knowledge of” and that he tried to redefine GDP “in the wrong way.”

The Congress MP’s attack on the Centre came a day after the latest GDP figures revealed that the economy grew at 20.4 per cent in the quarter ending June, in line with expectations. However, when compared to the last quarter of 2020-21, this is actually a contraction of 16.9 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narottam mishra rahul gandhi india gdp
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Communal colour to news brings bad name to country: SC on Markaz Covid reporting

Apple hit with antitrust case in India over in-app payments issues

News updates from HT: Jharkhand cops suspended for assaulting Army jawan

International Climate Summit 2021 on Friday, focus on clean energy transition
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP