Madhya Pradesh home minister 'explains' what Rahul Gandhi means when he talks about GDP

Madhya Pradesh home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narottam Mishra on Thursday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s attack on the BJP-ruled Centre over rising fuel prices. Addressing the media, Mishra “explained” what Rahul Gandhi means when he talks about gross domestic product (GDP).

“Here’s what he means when he talks about GDP. G stands for the Gandhi family, D is for his political guru Digvijaya Singh, while P means P Chidambaram. How would he know what GDP really means?” news agency ANI quoted Mishra as saying about the former Congress president.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Gandhi had said that for the Union government, “rising GDP means rise in prices of gas, petrol and diesel.” The Congress leader, a frequent and vocal critic of the central government over the state of the economy, had further alleged that the Centre made ₹23 lakh crore by increasing the prices of gas, petrol and diesel in the seven years that it has been in power.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had responded to the Wayanad MP, saying that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) followed the core agenda of CNP or “corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis.” Patra had further said that Gandhi spoke about issues he doesn’t have “clear knowledge of” and that he tried to redefine GDP “in the wrong way.”

The Congress MP’s attack on the Centre came a day after the latest GDP figures revealed that the economy grew at 20.4 per cent in the quarter ending June, in line with expectations. However, when compared to the last quarter of 2020-21, this is actually a contraction of 16.9 per cent.