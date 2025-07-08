Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Heroin worth 15.36 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai, 2 Punjab residents arrested

PTI
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 01:02 PM IST

Two persons -- Pramjitsingh Mahindarsingh, from Kapurthala, and Sukhvinder Dara Singh, from Tarn Taran, were apprehended with heroin valued at ₹15.36 lakh.

Police have seized heroin valued at 15.36 lakh from a lodge in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai and arrested two persons hailing from Punjab in this connection, officials said on Tuesday.

The Navi Mumbai police's anti-narcotics cell raided a room at lodge in CBD-Belapur area on July 5.(PTI/ Representative)
Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police's anti-narcotics cell raided a room at lodge in CBD-Belapur area on July 5. During the raid, two persons -- Pramjitsingh Mahindarsingh (29), from Kapurthala, and Sukhvinder Dara Singh (35), hailing from Tarn Taran, were apprehended and 38.4 gm of heroin valued at 15.36 lakh was seized from them, an official from CBD-Belapur police station said.

The contraband was concealed in belongings of the duo, the official said. Three other persons who were in the room managed to escape, he said, adding that efforts were on to trace them.

"We have registered an FIR under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused," the official said. The police were trying to identify the source of the drug and to whom the accused planned to sell it, he said.

