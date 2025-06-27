Hidden camera, counselling: How Jaipur police arrested a father for raping minor daughters for 5 years

A horrific case came to light in Rajasthan’s Jaipur as the police arrested a man on Thursday for raping his two minor daughters for a period of about five years. The case was registered at Jaipur's Sadar police station, and the investigation was handed over to a senior police officer.(PTI/ Representational)

According to a PTI report, the cops filed an FIR and took action after recording statements of the girls and their mother through a hidden camera. The woman had refused to file a case due to fear of society and her husband.

The case was registered at the Sadar police station, and the investigation was handed over to a senior police officer.

"On June 20, the mother reached the hospital with two daughters complaining of stomach ache. Both were in bad condition. The mother told the doctor that both the girls were complaining of stomach ache and mental stress. When the doctor inquired, the truth came to light," deputy commissioner of police (West) Amit Kumar told PTI

The DCP said that the accused was arrested, presented before a court and sent to jail.

How did the police take action against the accused despite his wife refusing to file a case?

According to the police, the case came to light on June 21 when the Association for Voluntary Action, an organisation working against child labour and child sexual violence, received information from Aasra Foundation that a woman from Jaipur’s Sadar police station area wants to talk about the sexual abuse of her daughters.

The NGO took the mother and both minor daughters to a safe and quiet place for counselling. During the counselling, it was revealed that the minor girls were raped by their father.

"We made an action plan, got the counselling videographed with a hidden camera as the woman had refused to register a case. Therefore, Chitrakoot Circle Inspector Antim Sharma was asked to counsel the woman and girls in the presence of the NGO," DCP Kumar informed.

The police used the NGO report and counselling to register an FIR, as much evidence had come to light through them.

The girls were sent for a medical examination to the medical board, and the report established the facts of the case. This led to the arrest of the accused.

The investigation so far has revealed that the accused had been raping his minor daughters for five years.