 Jaipur Police surprises kidnapping victim at HP hotel: 'Aapke liye hi aaye hain'
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jaipur Police surprises kidnapping victim at HP hotel: ‘Aapke liye hi aaye hain’

Edited by Sanya Jain
Aug 28, 2024 02:19 PM IST

A Jaipur youth, kidnapped on August 18, was traced to a hotel in Himachal Pradesh and rescued on August 27.

The Jaipur Police on Tuesday cracked the kidnapping case of a man who was abducted near Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort on August 18. The victim, Anuj, was traced to a hotel in Himachal Pradesh under Operation Checkmate, ABP News reported. His reaction to the surprise rescue has gone viral online.

Anuj, a kidnapping victim, was traced to Solan(X/@SachinGuptaUP)
Anuj, a kidnapping victim, was traced to Solan(X/@SachinGuptaUP)

Footage that has been widely shared on social media shows that Anuj was asleep at a hotel in Solan, Himachal Pradesh when a team from Jaipur Police carried out a raid at the property.

“Anuj, Anuj.. khada ho jaa (Stand up),” cops were heard telling the man as he woke up looking confused. Sensing his confusion, the cops identified themselves.

“Police, police. Mast reh (Stay cool. We are the police). Hello,” they were heard telling Anuj, who by that time had gathered his wits and waved to the assembled cops with a smile on his face. “Jaipur Police. Aapke liye hi aaye hain (We are here for you),” the cops told the kidnapping victim.

Take a look at the video below:

A series of events

According to an NDTV report, Anuj is a resident of Jaipur's Brahmpuri area. He was walking near Nahargarh hill with a friend, Soni, on August 18 when he was abducted.

It was reported that some men looked at Anuj’s clothes and decided he was from a rich family. They put a tape over his mouth, tied his limbs together and abducted him from the spot. He was bundled into a car, while his friend Soni was beaten up and left on the road.

The man’s family filed a police complaint when he failed to return home. While search teams were deployed to look for the youth, his parents received a ransom call for 20 lakh.

When cops were informed of the call, they tried to track the phone number. However, a breakthrough came only when the kidnappers asked Anuj’s family to keep the money in a bag and throw it near Dharampur railway station.

Cops lay in wait for the accomplice tasked with recovering the money bag, accosted him and questioned him about the victim’s whereabouts. The interrogation led them to Solan, where Anuj was kept in captivity.

According to police, a software engineer named Virendra Singh was identified as the mastermind of the whole plot.

Jaipur Police surprises kidnapping victim at HP hotel: 'Aapke liye hi aaye hain'
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
