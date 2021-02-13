High level committee approves ₹3,113 cr for 5 states as disaster relief
A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday approved around Rs 3,113 crore to five states that faced natural disasters and pest attacks in 2020.
The states and union territory that will get the additional central assistance from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh, a home ministry statement said.
The committee, under the chairmanship of the home minister, has approved the additional central assistance to the five states and UT, which were affected by floods, cyclones (Nivar and Burevi) and pest attack during 2020.
Andhra Pradesh will get ₹280.78 crore and Bihar ₹1,255.27 crore for floods during the South-West monsoon.
Tamil Nadu will get ₹63.14 crore for cyclone 'Nivar' and ₹223.77 crore for cyclone 'Burevi' -- a total ₹286.91 crore
The Union Territory of Puducherry will get ₹9.91 crore for cyclone 'Nivar'. Madhya Pradesh will get ₹1,280.18 crore for the pest attack during the Kharif season, the statement said.
The central government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipts of memorandum from the affected state governments.
While approving the additional central assistance, the home minister said the union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to help the people of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh who braved these natural disasters.
In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, till date the central government has released ₹19,036.43 crore to 28 states from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) and ₹4,409.71 crore to 11 states from NDRMF, the statement said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad pharmacy student abduction and rape case was a hoax, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways to launch Tejas-style sleeper coaches. See photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress questions govt on J-K’s development, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits
- Chowdhury said the government has not been able to keep the promises mentioned in the BJP’s electoral manifesto.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt starts giving second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu government rolls out ₹12,110 crore crop loan waiver scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K to get status of a state at an appropriate time: Home minister Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police takes Deep Sidhu to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene of R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha CM seeks withdrawal of NMA bylaws for Bhubaneswar shrines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast in Boisar pharma unit near Mumbai, one injured
- Two fire engines took an hour to put out the blaze that is started after an explosion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cricket marred by hatred': Rahul Gandhi's veiled comment on Wasim Jaffer row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP splits in Kerala, faction led by Kappan joins UDF ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge's assault: SC rejects PIL, says nothing found in enquiry by Bihar Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi, others demanding repeal of farm laws know nothing, says Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rapid pace of vaccination,' tweets Adar Poonawalla after visiting Pune centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives ₹1,511 crore in contributions
- The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox