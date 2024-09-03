High level committee formed to probe drone attacks in Manipur: Official

A high-level committee was constituted by Manipur police to probe the drone bomb attack in the state’s Koutruk village on Sunday which left one woman dead, and several others injured, officials aware of the developments said. The committee has to submit its report to the office of the DGP Manipur by September 13. (HT sourced photo)

The committee has been assigned “to critically examine and study the drones deployed by these militants including collection of all relevant evidence, specifications of the drones used and how to effectively counter such drone,” people familiar with the matter said.

Additional DGP (intelligence) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha of Manipur Police will be chairman of the committee. The other committee members include GOC 57 Mountain Division Major General SS Kartikeya, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General CRPF (Manipur & Nagaland Sector) Vipul Kumar and Deputy Inspector General SHQ BSF (CI Ops) JK Birdi.

The committee has the authority to co-opt technical experts as deemed necessary to aid in the investigation and submit its report to the office of the DGP Manipur by September 13, the people added.

On Sunday, one female civilian died while many others including three police personnel were injured when alleged militants had deployed rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) using high tech drones.

On Monday, three more civilians were injured in a similar bomb attack using drones at Senjam Chirang village in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

“Today (02.09.2024) in a similar bomb attack using drones at Senjam Chirang Maning Leikai, Imphal West District, three civilians were injured. Security forces are in the area to repulse the attack”, Manipur Police stated in a press note.

Condemning the incident, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh called it an act of terrorism.

“Dropping of bombs on civilian population and security forces by using drones is an act of terrorism and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms”, he posted on his official X account.

“Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assault with utmost seriousness and will take up necessary response to fight such forms of terrorism upon the indigenous population. We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite together against hate, division and separatism,” he added.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered a drone from Kharam vaiphei, Kangpokpi district on Monday.