High rainfall batters Karnataka; railways, road and airways disrupted, houses and few schools submerged

The ongoing heavy to very heavy rain in Karnataka has lashed as many as 13 districts in the state, disrupted transport services, including road and rail traffic, and caused floods in 22 rivers. A report published in Prajavani today stated that Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi districts have been among the worst affected. There has been heavy to very heavy rainfall here that has ravaged the region. Due to the opening of many reservoirs following heavy rains in Marathwada region, rivers in Northern Karnataka have experienced heavy flooding. This has caused interruption of railway, road and air travel.

The adverse effect of heavy rains has been seen far and wide in the state. Due to heavy rains, two schools in Joida and Mundgod taluk in Uttara Kannada district have collapsed. Another school in Dharwad taluk, including 3 government schools have partially collapsed in rural areas.

In addition, heavy rain in Chikodi and Nipani taluk of Belagavi have caused heavy flooding in the Krishna river and its tributaries. Rajapura barrage of Maharashtra is releasing 58000 cusecs per day into the river following heavy inflow from the ghat areas. Doodh Ganga river is also in spate and releasing 19,000 cusecs in the river into the lower riparian course.

As a consequence of heavy inflow in the rivers, 6 bridges have been submerged in the Krishna river course. Pandora, Kaneri, Kali rivers are under heavy flooding and 120 villages in 4 districts are inundated.

Remarkably, Kali river has also experienced heavy inflow. This is for the first time in the last few years that the river has released 40,000 cusecs into its course. Besides, Gangavali river is also in spate and creating flood situation in low lying areas in Ankola taluk . A transport link has been severed between Yellapur and Ankola consequently.

Railways have not been spared either by the effect of incessant and heavy rainfall. Konkan Railway that connects Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka has cancelled many trains. According to a Konkan railway communique, several trains going North have been suspended or rescheduled due to heavy influx of water, on Chiplun river railway bridge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON