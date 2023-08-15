Banking the unbanked to goal of developed nation by 2047: Highlights of PM Modi’s Red Fort speeches

With the country geared up for the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations on Tuesday from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Preperations in place at the Red Fort ahead of Prime Minister Naraendra Modi's address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country have been invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital.

India completed 75 years of independence last year and entered the ‘Amrit Kaal’, a period of 25 years for making the country a developed nation by 2047.

PM Modi’s address from the ramparts will be his 10th Independence Day speech. The speeches over the years have reflected the goals and progress made by the country in various spheres.

A look at PM Modi’s Independence Day speeches.

2014:

In his first-ever Independence Day address weeks after he was sworn in as the Prime Minister, PM Modi described himself as the “pradhan sevak” of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stressing collective efforts, he urged people to move one step forward which will mean the country collectively moving many steps forward.“ We have to proceed along with the participation of the people,” he had said.

Among the key announcements in his maiden Red Fort address was the ‘Pradhanmantri Jan-Dhan Yojana', which was aimed at the financial inclusion of citizens and banking the unbanked.

The zero-balance Jan Dhan bank account holder was given a debit card and guaranteed insurance of ₹1 lakh rupees to deal with any contingency.PM Modi laid thrust on domestic manufacturing for checking the country's export-import imbalance.

He appealed to people all over the world to "come, Make in India"."Come, manufacture in India…Sell in any country of the world but manufacture here. We have got skill, talent, discipline, and determination to do something. We want to give the world a favourable opportunity, " PM Modi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also announced that a ‘clean India’ campaign would be launched on Gandhi Jayanti later that year. The Prime Minister laid thrust on all schools in the country to have toilets with separate toilets for girls so that they are not compelled to leave schools midway.

He also set a deadline and said that by the next Independence Day, the country should be in a position to announce that there is no school in India without separate toilets for boys and girls.

2015:

PM Modi spoke about the non-availability of electricity in some areas and said it will be made available to the remaining 18,500 villages in the next 1000 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I took the meeting of government officials and enquired from them about the timeline. Someone promised to complete the task till 2019, and someone assured to complete it till 2022. Some were hesitant due to dense forests or snowy hills, and some had apprehension due to the inaccessibility of certain areas. But, it is now the solemn pledge of the 'Team India' of 1.25 billion countrymen that the target of providing electric polls, electric wires and electricity to these 18,500 villages would be achieved within the next 1000 days,” he had said.

In a move that had touched the lives of millions of job-seekers, PM Modi called upon the state governments and the central government departments to discontinue interviews for junior-level posts and suggested such jobs should be given just on the basis of merit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi also announced that the government had, in principle, accepted the ‘One Rank One Pension’ demand of armed forces personnel. He also announced the ambitious Housing for All programme.

2016:

PM Modi announced the government had decided to raise pensions for freedom fighters by 20 per cent.

For Below Poverty Line families, PM Modi announced the government will bear expenditures up to ₹1 lakh per year so that their healthcare needs can be taken care of.

PM Modi had also taken a veiled dig at Pakistan over its support of cross-border terrorism.

“I say to our neighbours, Let's fight poverty, by fighting our own people we will destroy ourselves, only by fighting poverty together will we prosper,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister said India’s scientists have created 131 types of high-yielding variety seeds so that output can be maximised.

“I congratulate them. The shortage of fertiliser is like something out of a bad dream of the past. That shortage is history,” he had said.

2017:

PM Modi spoke about steps for the welfare of farmers and doubling their income.“Together we will build such an India where the farmers can sleep without worry. They will earn double by 2022 what they are earning today,” he said.

He touched upon growing digital transactions across the country and gave a clarion call to the citizens to move towards a “less-cash economy”.

Noting the development pace of India was not uniform, PM Modi laid thrust on the rapid development of eastern parts of the country.

2018:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi announced India’s “Gaganyaan” plan, a manned space mission. India’s human space flight mission is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

PM Modi announced the date of the launch of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan -- September 25, which is the anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

The landmark scheme provides a cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.

In another key move, PM Modi announced that women officers of the Short Service Commission in the Indian Armed Forces would be eligible for permanent commission.

2019:

In line with his ‘clean India’ initiative, PM Modi said the country will become open defecation free.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I had flagged the issue of Swachhata from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2014 and a few weeks from now on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, India will become an open defecation-free nation,” he had said.

As part of reforms in defence forces, PM Modi announced India will have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, in Tamil Nadu, was the country’s first CDS.

2020:

PM Modi announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission. Through the mission, every Indian will be given a Health ID. This Health ID will work like a Health Account for every Indian.

“The National Digital Health Mission will eliminate all these difficulties related to an appointment with a doctor, depositing money, making a slip in the hospital, etc. We are devising a system which will help each and every citizen to make a better and informed decision,” he asserted.

PM Modi said his government had decided that within 1000 days, it will complete the work of connecting villages with optical fibre.

Prime Minister announced a major push to the infrastructure sector. He said the government is prioritizing infrastructure for faster development with the help of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) project. Over Rs.110 lakh crore would be invested in the NIP.

He talked about the growing speed and scale of online digital transactions.

2021:

Faced with supply disruptions during the pandemic, PM Modi called for a greater need for adopting a holistic and integrated approach to infrastructure construction. Against that backdrop, PM Modi announced will soon launch the National Master Plan or ‘Gati Shakti’.

“This scheme of more than 100 lakh crores rupees will result in new employment opportunities for lakhs of youth.”

In the fight against malnutrition and to provide better nutrition to the poor, PM Modi decided that the government will distribute fortified rice.

He announced the National Hydrogen Mission aimed at making India a global hub for Green Hydrogen production and export.

He lauded scientists and said India was able to develop two Make in India COVID Vaccines and carry out the world's Largest Vaccine Drive.

2022:

PM Modi said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated with the campaign to build 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district.

"People from every village are joining the campaign and offering their services. With their own efforts, the people are running a massive campaign for water conservation in their respective villages," he said.

The Prime Minister said people must focus their attention on the “Panch Pran” for the coming 25 years.

He spelt out Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal- "the goal of developed India, to remove any trace of the colonial mindset, taking pride in our roots, unity and sense of duty among citizens".

He remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri for his clarion call of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan meaning “Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer.

“Later Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji added a new link of Jai Vigyan which meant “hail science” and we gave it utmost importance. But in this new phase Amritkal now it is imperative to add jai Anusandhaan that is “hail innovation”. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan,” the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON