Home / India News / PM Modi reacts to Grammy-winner Ricky Kej’s rendition of Indian National Anthem

PM Modi reacts to Grammy-winner Ricky Kej’s rendition of Indian National Anthem

ANI |
Aug 15, 2023 06:55 AM IST

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to three-time Grammy award-winning musician Ricky Kej’s instrumental rendition of the Indian national anthem which he created in collaboration with the 100-member British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Ricky Kej
Ricky Kej

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud.”

Kej released a 60-second video on the eve of Independence Day, August 14, as a gift to every Indian around the world.

This rendition of the Indian National Anthem recorded by the world's largest Symphony Orchestra at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios will be released on Independence Day.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ricky shared the video and captioned it, “A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem and it is spectacular! The "Jaya He" at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer :-) I am sharing this historic recording with every one of you this Independence Day - use it, share it, and watch it, but with respect :-) It is yours now. Jai Hind. Happy #independenceday #Rickykej @narendramodi.”

Sharing his excitement about the anthem, the 3-time Grammy-winning Composer told ANI, "I am feeling huge pride. We are a new India. We are participating in international decisions like climate change and global economics. In fact, other countries are taking leadership from us. This anthem is a representation of the new India with the largest orchestra of 100 members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to ever record the Indian national anthem."

This is not Kej's first performance on this occasion. In 2022, he performed the anthem with 12 refugee singers from India. The singers were from Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Cameron, among other places.

Kej created the definitive version of the anthem by collaborating with the renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London which has added a unique touch. (ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out