Hijab row: Minister Sivankutty asks school management to refrain from criticising govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday asked the management of St Rita's Public School in the centre of a Hijab controversy, to refrain from making statements against the government in connection with the issue.

The controversy began after the church-run school in Kochi objected to the student wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy.

The school then declared a two-day holiday for students earlier this week.

The minister said the issue had been resolved and that there was no disagreement between the government and the school management over the dress code.

On Thursday, he alleged that the management, the Parent-Teacher Association , and their legal counsel had tried to politicise the matter through their media statements on October 15.

"There were some threats in their statements made on Wednesday. They portrayed the government and the Education Department in a bad light," Sivankutty said.

The minister said it was routine for the department to conduct an inquiry whenever a complaint was received. As part of that procedure, the Deputy Director of Education conducted an inquiry into the hijab issue and submitted a report, he said.

"Unfortunately, we later saw that the matter was purposefully diverted and politicised. From the press conferences of the school management and their lawyer, it is clear that their intention was to criticise the government," he said.

He asserted that schools should remain "centres of peace and knowledge" and not be turned into platforms for political interests.

"Can a PTA president, principal or manager accuse the government in such a baseless manner," he asked.

"The management is now challenging the government. Law will take its course — such challenges should not happen," the minister said.

He stressed that schools must operate in accordance with the law of the land and that the Education Department has the authority to intervene if any rules are violated.

"When an explanation is sought from the school, it should come from the management, not from the PTA president or the lawyer," Sivankutty added.

Emphasising that the priority was to ensure a safe educational environment, the minister urged the school authorities to avoid any provocative actions.

"The issue has been resolved. Any provocative statements after that are unacceptable. The government is clarifying its stand," he said.

Earlier, St Rita’s school management had said it will approach the Kerala High Court against the DDE report that had alleged lapses on the part of the institution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.