Hijab row: Muslim groups' bandh in Karnataka today; US Congressman, Pak PM Imran Khan's comments | 5 points

Ameer-e-Shariat of Karnataka (head priest) Maulana Sagheer Ahmad Khan Rashadi has called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday against the Karnakata high court's recent order upholding the government's ban on religious clothes including hijab from educational institutions. The cleric has appealed for a peaceful bandh. Members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has supported the bandh call.

Karnataka | Muslim groups call bandh over Karnataka HC's hijab verdict; Visuals from Bengaluru's Shivajinagar



The court's decision is against Shariat, says Ali Jaan, vice-president of Stephen Square Merchant Association in Shivajinagar pic.twitter.com/n8jSARMtfC — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

Here are 5 updates regarding the hijab row

1. The US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairperson Gregory Meeks on Thursday expressed his disappointment over the Karnataka High Court's verdict. He said the decision will restrict freedom of expression and effectively make girls choose between their religion and their right to education. "Whether in the US, India, or anywhere, how minority communities are treated is a true measure of a society," he added.

2. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also commented on the high court verdict addressing a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Talking about his government's achievement in making the UN adopt a resolution on Islamophobia, Imran Khan said, "What is Islamophobia? The Karnataka high court order banning hijab is called Islamophobia. This means, women can take their clothes off, but they can't wear hijab."

3. Karnataka BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna has said the girls who had approached the Karnataka high court against the government order were members of a terrorist organisation. The girls have proved once again that they are not students but members of a terrorist organisation. By giving statement against the High Court verdict they are disregarding the learned judges. Their media statement amounts to contempt of court," the leader said.

4. A day after the Karnataka high court verdict, graffiti saying Hijab is our dignity appeared on walls of a few government education institutions in Hospet, which the civic officials removed.

5. The Supreme Court said it will list the appeals challenging the high court order after the Holi break.

(With agency inputs)