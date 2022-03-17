Hijab row: Muslim groups' bandh in Karnataka today; US Congressman, Pak PM Imran Khan's comments | 5 points
Ameer-e-Shariat of Karnataka (head priest) Maulana Sagheer Ahmad Khan Rashadi has called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday against the Karnakata high court's recent order upholding the government's ban on religious clothes including hijab from educational institutions. The cleric has appealed for a peaceful bandh. Members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has supported the bandh call.
Here are 5 updates regarding the hijab row
1. The US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairperson Gregory Meeks on Thursday expressed his disappointment over the Karnataka High Court's verdict. He said the decision will restrict freedom of expression and effectively make girls choose between their religion and their right to education. "Whether in the US, India, or anywhere, how minority communities are treated is a true measure of a society," he added.
2. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also commented on the high court verdict addressing a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Talking about his government's achievement in making the UN adopt a resolution on Islamophobia, Imran Khan said, "What is Islamophobia? The Karnataka high court order banning hijab is called Islamophobia. This means, women can take their clothes off, but they can't wear hijab."
3. Karnataka BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna has said the girls who had approached the Karnataka high court against the government order were members of a terrorist organisation. The girls have proved once again that they are not students but members of a terrorist organisation. By giving statement against the High Court verdict they are disregarding the learned judges. Their media statement amounts to contempt of court," the leader said.
4. A day after the Karnataka high court verdict, graffiti saying Hijab is our dignity appeared on walls of a few government education institutions in Hospet, which the civic officials removed.
5. The Supreme Court said it will list the appeals challenging the high court order after the Holi break.
(With agency inputs)
-
Delhiwale: Bittu’s best samosa
It is in the spirit of infinite possibilities that you ought to try this most unusual samosa in an old Delhi shop — it is stuffed with moong dal. It has to be among the tastiest samosas in Delhi today.
-
Merged MCD could slash top-level posts, may cause disputes, tussles
MCD was the second-largest civic body in the world after the Tokyo Metropolitan Area when it was trifurcated by the then Congress government, according to several serving and retired civic officials. It was headed by a commissioner, who was assisted by six additional commissioners, 22 directors and department heads overseeing key functions such as horticulture, education, engineering, sanitation among others.
-
Delhi vaccinates 3,800 kids aged 12-15 years on Day One of drive
At least 615,000 children in the 12-15 years age group are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. Senior citizens (60 years and above), who are yet to get their precautionary dose can also get the jab at any vaccination centre in Delhi from Wednesday.
-
Delhi picks senior DMRC exec as Metro chief; Centre’s view awaited
Senior government officials said that the Delhi government has sent the file to the central government which is supposed to hold consultations with the Delhi government before the name is finalised.
-
Former judge of Jharkhand HC Harish Chandra Mishra named Delhi Lokayukta
Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi told the Delhi high court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta was going on.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics