Hijab row: School dress code must be followed by all religions, says Amit Shah

Commenting on the ongoing hijab row, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Monday that he personally feels that a school's dress code should be followed by people of all religions even as he acknowledged that the verdict on the matter is yet to be pronounced by the court.

Shah added ultimately it has to be decided whether the country will function on the basis of the Constitution or whims, reported news agency PTI.

“It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school's dress code. And the issue is now in court, and the court is conducting its hearings on the matter. Whatever it decides should be followed by all,” PTI quoted Shah as saying in an interview to Network18.

The hijab controversy began in December last year when a group of students were denied entry to classrooms for wearing the hijabs, a headscarve worn by Muslim women. The isolated incident which came to light from Udupi city later spread to other colleges and snowballed into a major statewide issue.

Hearing a batch of petitions challenging the ban on hijabs in schools, the Karnataka high court was on Monday told by the state government that hijab is not an essential religious practice and should be kept outside educational institutions.

The court, which has been hearing the matter from the past few days, will take up the case again on Tuesday.

In its interim order passed a few days ago, the court had restrained the students from donning any religious attire till the verdict on the case is out.