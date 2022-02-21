Those who miss exams may not be allowed to reappear: Karnataka official

Students protesting the hijab ban might not be allowed to reappear for the pre-university practical examinations — starting Monday — if they miss it, said a senior government official on Sunday.

“The exams were to start from February 17, but were postponed as the colleges were shut because of the ongoing hijab controversy. Now, we have given clear instructions to the colleges that those who miss the examination will not be given a chance to appear for the examination again,” said a senior government official on Sunday, while pleading anonymity.

As per the official, the state has not issued any written notification in this regard.

The official communication will most likely be released on Monday, said the senior official, who is privy to the ongoing developments.

The Karnataka high court is still hearing the petitions filed by the Muslim students demanding the right to wear the hijab within the premises of education institutions. Previously, several colleges in Karnataka denied entry to the students despite the high court order that had directed that no religious attire will be allowed inside the classrooms until the hearing on the matter concludes. The high court will resume the hearing on Monday, which will be the seventh day of the hearing in the hijab controversy. The row started after eight students at the Government Pre-University college in Udupi were denied entry to class for wearing a hijab, on December 28.

On February 15, students at some schools in Udupi and Shivamogga district refused to appear for the exams as they were not allowed inside the exam hall for wearing hijab. Those who were not allowed inside the exam hall included two students from a state-run school in Udupi.

On February 19, students of Saraladevi Government First Grade College in Ballari and a government college in Vijayapura skipped practical exams. The college in Ballari, however, agreed to reschedule it for those students.