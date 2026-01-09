Himachal: 8 Killed, 5 injured as private bus rolls down hill in Sirmaur

At least eight people were killed and 5 injured after a private bus plunged into a deep gorge near Haripurdhar in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Thursday, police said. The bus, which was reportedly en route from Solan to Haripurdhar, veered off the road and landed upside down. (Screen grab@PTI)

The bus which was reportedly on its way from Solan to Haripurdhar went about 200 feet down the road and landed upside down.

Locals immediately rushed for rescue and informed the police and a large number of people are trying to get the injured out of the wreckages of the bus in the videos that have gone viral on the internet.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchit Negi said that eight fatalities have been confirmed so far, adding that the death toll may rise. “There were around 30 to 35 passengers on board the bus. More details are awaited,” he said.

The rescue and evacuation operations were immediately launched, with police and other emergency response teams rushing to the spot.

“The injured are being evacuated, and rescue teams are carrying out relief operations,” SP Negi said.

“The district administration is on alert and medical teams and doctors at Dadahu, Sangrah and Nahan hospital are ready for emergency”, Industry Minister and local MLA from Shallai assembly segment in Sirmaur Harshwardhan Chauhan told the media persons.

The cause that led to the accident is not known yet, he said and expressed condolences on the incident.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over loss of precious human lives in a private bus mishap near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district on Friday. The ill-fated bus was on its way from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh, when it veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

The Chief Minister directed the district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and ensure the best medical care to the injured and wished their speedy recovery.