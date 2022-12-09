Himachal apple belt throws its weight behind change

The apple-growing regions of Himachal Pradesh, known for producing some formidable leaders for both Congress and BJP, backed the Congress in 2022 assembly elections enabling the party victory.

Comprising around 17 assembly segments in Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla, this belt has traditionally played a significant role in drawing the political contours of Himachal Pardesh. The apple trade contributes around 13.5% of the state’s gross domestic product of around ₹6,000 crore.

In 2012, the Congress won six seats in the Shimla district — Shimla rural, Theogh, Kasumpti, Rohru, Rampur, and Jubbal Kotkhai. Independent legislator Balbir Verma, who later supported the party, won from Chopal. In 2017, when the BJP came to power, the Congress won only four seats in Shimla district and Theog elected CPI-M leader Rakesh Singha.

This time, the Congress won 12 of the 17 assembly segments -- seven of eight in Shimla, the seat in Kinnaur , and two each (out of four) in Mandi and Kullu t.

In Rohru assembly segment, the pocket borough of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh who died last year, voters elected Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta for the fourth time. In neighbouring Jubbal and Kothkai assembly segment, Rohit Thakur, the grandson of former Chief Minister Ram Lal Thakur won for the fifth time. He defeated BJP’s Chetan Bragta who contested as an independent in the by-elections last year that were necessitated after his father’s demise.

In Rampur, its was a battle of nerves between three-time Congress MLA Nand Lal and BJP’s first-timer Kaul Singh Negi with the former eventually edging out the latter by a margin of 143. In Theog, former state Congress Chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore trounced the BJP’s Ajay Shyam. In Kasumpti, Anirudh Singh won for the third time defeating the BJP’s heavyweight Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. Vikramaditya Singh, son of Virbhadra Singh, registered his second victory from Shimla rural assembly segment. The only seat the BJP won in Shimla was Chopal, from where Balbir Verma won for the third time.

“Apple growing regions have played decisive roles in the toppling the government in the past too. This time the sentiment turned against the government as it did not pay heed to demands of fruit growers,” said co-convenor of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Sanjay Chauhan, who alleged that the BJP led Himachal government did not pay heed to the plight of apple farmers, who were bearing the burden of increased input costs.

Apple farmers staged repeated protests demanding minimum selling price similar to that farmers of the fruit in Kashmir receive, restoration of subsidies on fungicides, insecticides and other chemical fertilizers, reduction of Goods and Services Tax on packaging material, and a ban on foreign apples. Under the banner of Himachal Kisan Manch, they staged demonstrations outside Himachal Pradesh secretariat in August and September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON