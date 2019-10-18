e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Himachal bypolls: Satti accuses Cong of false propaganda

In a statement issued here, Satti said the Congress was “frustrated” and its leaders, including Mukesh Agnihotri, were levelling false allegations against the BJP as its candidates were getting massive support.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Himachal BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti.
Himachal BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti. (HT PHOTO )
         

The Himachal BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti on Friday hit out at Congress, alleging that its leaders were resorting to a “propaganda” against the state government and the ruling party to mislead voters.

In a statement issued here, Satti said the Congress was “frustrated” and its leaders, including Mukesh Agnihotri, were levelling false allegations against the BJP as its candidates were getting massive support.

“All their (Congress) claims and allegations are bundle of lies and contrary to the facts, whether it is the issue of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus, second capital status or smart city project,” the BJP chief said.

He said the Congress has made the CUHP campus issue a major poll plank, levelling false charges against the BJP government.

“However, they have appointed Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur, who opposed CUHP campus at Dharamshala, as its election in-charge. The Congress should make its stand clear on the CUHP campus and not mislead people by making false statements,” he said.

The project, which has been hanging fire since the inception of the university in 2010, has become a bone of contention between the ruling and opposition parties. 

The BJP chief said while Congress has issued only a notification granting second capital status to Dharamshala, the BJP has done things practically.

“Whatever development has taken place in Dharmashala was during BJP regimes. Congress has only broken the trust of people and betrayed them,” he alleged.

The BJP chief said the party has fielded young candidates from both Dharamshala and Pacchad who will win the polls with a huge margin.

Public will teach Congress a lesson for opposing the abrogation of Article 370, he added.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 22:49 IST

top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News