Himachal bypolls: Satti accuses Cong of false propaganda

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:50 IST

The Himachal BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti on Friday hit out at Congress, alleging that its leaders were resorting to a “propaganda” against the state government and the ruling party to mislead voters.

In a statement issued here, Satti said the Congress was “frustrated” and its leaders, including Mukesh Agnihotri, were levelling false allegations against the BJP as its candidates were getting massive support.

“All their (Congress) claims and allegations are bundle of lies and contrary to the facts, whether it is the issue of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus, second capital status or smart city project,” the BJP chief said.

He said the Congress has made the CUHP campus issue a major poll plank, levelling false charges against the BJP government.

“However, they have appointed Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur, who opposed CUHP campus at Dharamshala, as its election in-charge. The Congress should make its stand clear on the CUHP campus and not mislead people by making false statements,” he said.

The project, which has been hanging fire since the inception of the university in 2010, has become a bone of contention between the ruling and opposition parties.

The BJP chief said while Congress has issued only a notification granting second capital status to Dharamshala, the BJP has done things practically.

“Whatever development has taken place in Dharmashala was during BJP regimes. Congress has only broken the trust of people and betrayed them,” he alleged.

The BJP chief said the party has fielded young candidates from both Dharamshala and Pacchad who will win the polls with a huge margin.

Public will teach Congress a lesson for opposing the abrogation of Article 370, he added.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 22:49 IST