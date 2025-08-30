Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Himachal monsoon havoc: 317 dead, over 550 roads blocked, power and water supply hit

ANI |
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 11:34 pm IST

The ongoing spell of heavy rain has also left 557 roads, including three national highways (NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305), blocked across Himachal Pradesh.

The monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 317 lives since June 20, with 164 deaths caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered disasters, while 153 people have died in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Mandi: Repair and restoration work underway after a landslide damaged part of Kiratpur-Manali Highway near Pandoh, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (PTI)
Mandi: Repair and restoration work underway after a landslide damaged part of Kiratpur-Manali Highway near Pandoh, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (PTI)

The ongoing spell of heavy rain has also left 557 roads, including three national highways (NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305), blocked across the state. As of Saturday morning, 936 distribution transformers were out of service, and 223 water supply schemes were disrupted, severely affecting normal life.

Kullu (160), Mandi (213), and Kangra (60) are the worst-hit districts in terms of road blockages. The three national highways have been damaged at multiple points -- including Nathpa, Nigulsari, and Pagal Nalla in Kinnaur, and stretches in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti -- due to landslides and flash floods.

Power supply disruption is most severe in Mandi district, where 651 transformers are down, followed by Kullu (189) and Sirmaur (40). Water supply schemes have been heavily impacted in Mandi (72), Shimla (52), and Kullu (35).

The cumulative damage to public and private property during the 2025 monsoon season is estimated at over 2,77,401 lakh ( 2,774 crore). Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu districts account for the largest share of infrastructure and property losses.

District-wise, Mandi has recorded the highest rain-related fatalities (29), followed by Kangra (30), Chamba (14), Kinnaur (14), and Shimla (13). Road accident deaths are concentrated in Chamba (22), Mandi (22), Kangra (19), Kinnaur (14), and Shimla (15).

Restoration work is underway, but recurring landslides, continued rainfall, and difficult terrain are hampering operations. Authorities said road clearance, power restoration, and drinking water resupply are being prioritised in the worst-hit areas.

Officials have warned that the toll and losses may rise further if heavy rains continue in vulnerable districts.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Himachal monsoon havoc: 317 dead, over 550 roads blocked, power and water supply hit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On