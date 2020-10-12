e-paper
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation

The minister had come in contact with a Covid positive person and was in quarantine for last one week at his residence.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur(File photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) and has gone into self-isolation.

The minister had come in contact with a Covid positive person and was in quarantine for last one week at his residence. After showing symptoms of coronavirus, Thakur got tested for the disease on Monday for which the results came positive.

As per doctor’s advice, the chief minister has self-isolated himself at his residence.

“For last one week I was in quarantine at my residence after coming in contact with a coronavirus positive person. But for last two days, I had some symptoms of corona so got a test done today, which has come positive. I am in isolation in my official residence as per the doctors’ advice,” CM Jairam Thakur wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

