3 American tourists lose bags in Kerala auto, get them back 3 days later

Three American tourists visiting Thalassery in Kannur district had their lost bags recovered after an auto-rickshaw driver handed them over to the traffic police, who later returned the belongings to the visitors. Lost bags recovered, American tourists praise Thalassery traffic police, auto driver (PTI)

The tourists, Henna Higgins, Sigin and Morris Joseph, had come to Thalassery as part of their trip. Three days ago, their bags were accidentally left behind in an auto-rickshaw in which they had travelled.

The tourists continued their journey, believing that they would not be able to recover their belongings. The loss, which occurred during their trip, left them disappointed.

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The tourists had travelled in an auto-rickshaw driven by Vineesh in Thalassery. After dropping them off and travelling a short distance, Vineesh noticed the bags inside his auto.

He looked for the tourists but could not find them. Vineesh subsequently took the bags to the Thalassery Traffic Police Station and reported the matter.

The bags remained at the police station as no one had approached the station to enquire about them.

During his regular duty, Assistant Sub-Inspector Suvern V Gopal came across three foreign tourists walking in the area. He spoke to them and introduced himself.

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The three tourists were identified as Henna Higgins, Sigin and Morris Joseph. Gopal asked them whether they had lost anything. The question surprised the tourists, who then told him about their missing bags.

Following the conversation, the tourists went to the Thalassery Traffic Police Station. The tourists reportedly reacted with surprise when they saw their bags at the station. The bags contained valuables, including electronic devices.

The belongings were handed over to the tourists by Sub-Inspectors Sajithkumar and M K Sreejith, along with Assistant Sub-Inspectors Suvern V Gopal, K Aisha and K Bineesh.

The tourists then left the police station with their recovered belongings.

The incident left the tourists with a positive impression of Thalassery, with the city remembered not only for its history but also for the assistance they received from the auto driver and police personnel.

The recovery was made possible after auto driver Vineesh found the bags in his vehicle and voluntarily handed them over to the Thalassery Traffic Police Station.

The tourists had initially continued their journey thinking that their bags were lost, but later recovered them after the police identified their loss during a conversation with them.