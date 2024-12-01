Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 1, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 1, 2024, is 17.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.09 °C and 20.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.99 °C and 19.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.99 °C and 19.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 2, 2024
|18.31 °C
|Few clouds
|December 3, 2024
|18.36 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 4, 2024
|18.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 5, 2024
|18.49 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 6, 2024
|17.65 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 7, 2024
|15.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 8, 2024
|6.24 °C
|Rain and snow
Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 1, 2024
SHARE
Copy