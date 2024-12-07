Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 7, 2024, is 13.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.05 °C and 16.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 8, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.96 °C and 14.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 8, 2024 13.45 °C Light rain
December 9, 2024 9.24 °C Rain and snow
December 10, 2024 10.45 °C Sky is clear
December 11, 2024 15.89 °C Sky is clear
December 12, 2024 16.64 °C Sky is clear
December 13, 2024 16.48 °C Sky is clear
December 14, 2024 18.81 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.35 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 23.62 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.1 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.0 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.4 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 24.64 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 21.54 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on December 07, 2024
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
