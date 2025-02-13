Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 13, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 13, 2025, is 14.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.97 °C and 19.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:03 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.49 °C and 20.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 14, 2025 14.07 Broken clouds February 15, 2025 18.19 Overcast clouds February 16, 2025 18.83 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 18.67 Overcast clouds February 18, 2025 18.04 Scattered clouds February 19, 2025 18.50 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 19.08 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.58 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.48 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.95 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.03 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.25 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.