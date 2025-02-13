Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 13, 2025, is 14.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.97 °C and 19.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.49 °C and 20.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 14, 2025
|14.07
|Broken clouds
|February 15, 2025
|18.19
|Overcast clouds
|February 16, 2025
|18.83
|Broken clouds
|February 17, 2025
|18.67
|Overcast clouds
|February 18, 2025
|18.04
|Scattered clouds
|February 19, 2025
|18.50
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|19.08
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.