Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 16, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 16, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 16, 2025, is 17.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.59 °C and 19.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 16, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.37 °C and 19.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 17, 202517.16Broken clouds
February 18, 202518.38Broken clouds
February 19, 202518.65Sky is clear
February 20, 202519.39Light rain
February 21, 202516.00Moderate rain
February 22, 202517.44Light rain
February 23, 202517.59Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.25 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.86 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.25 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.41 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.47 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.76 °C Few clouds


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
