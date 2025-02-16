Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 16, 2025
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 16, 2025, is 17.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.59 °C and 19.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.37 °C and 19.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 17, 2025
|17.16
|Broken clouds
|February 18, 2025
|18.38
|Broken clouds
|February 19, 2025
|18.65
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|19.39
|Light rain
|February 21, 2025
|16.00
|Moderate rain
|February 22, 2025
|17.44
|Light rain
|February 23, 2025
|17.59
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025
