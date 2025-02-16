Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 16, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 16, 2025, is 17.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.59 °C and 19.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:06 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.37 °C and 19.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 17, 2025 17.16 Broken clouds February 18, 2025 18.38 Broken clouds February 19, 2025 18.65 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 19.39 Light rain February 21, 2025 16.00 Moderate rain February 22, 2025 17.44 Light rain February 23, 2025 17.59 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.41 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.47 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.76 °C Few clouds



