Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 13, 2025, is 11.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.65 °C and 14.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:35 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.33 °C and 16.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 14, 2025 11.17 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 14.84 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 15.85 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 12.08 Light rain January 18, 2025 15.41 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 18.91 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 20.47 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.44 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.63 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Sky is clear



