Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 26, 2025, is 17.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.23 °C and 21.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.46 °C and 21.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 27, 2025
|17.53
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|20.31
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|20.86
|Sky is clear
|January 30, 2025
|18.24
|Overcast clouds
|January 31, 2025
|18.61
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|19.40
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|19.77
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025
