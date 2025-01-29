Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 29, 2025, is 15.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.03 °C and 17.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:50 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 29, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.87 °C and 17.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 30, 2025 15.14 Broken clouds January 31, 2025 16.82 Broken clouds February 1, 2025 16.72 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 16.23 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 17.77 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 21.37 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 16.35 Moderate rain



Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.35 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.53 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.63 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.83 °C Few clouds



