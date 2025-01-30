Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 30, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 30, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 30, 2025, is 14.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.61 °C and 17.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.21 °C and 17.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 31, 2025
|14.61
|Broken clouds
|February 1, 2025
|16.30
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|16.05
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|17.47
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|21.93
|Few clouds
|February 5, 2025
|18.50
|Overcast clouds
|February 6, 2025
|14.71
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.