Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 31, 2025, is 13.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.94 °C and 17.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:52 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.78 °C and 17.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 1, 2025 13.64 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 15.39 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 17.03 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 21.70 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 18.45 Light rain February 6, 2025 16.35 Light rain February 7, 2025 17.41 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.89 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.65 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.36 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



