Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 15, 2025, is 16.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.28 °C and 19.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:25 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.15 °C and 19.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 16, 2025 16.51 Light rain March 17, 2025 19.85 Light rain March 18, 2025 19.30 Moderate rain March 19, 2025 19.78 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 19.51 Light rain March 21, 2025 21.58 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 21.49 Light rain



Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.28 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.22 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.56 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 31.32 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.81 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 33.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.73 °C Broken clouds



